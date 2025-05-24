Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Sell"

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Cosan Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Cosan has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Cosan will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cosan by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,306 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,818 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 3,995.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 306,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 299,366 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 113,135.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,162 shares of the company's stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 278.0% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the company's stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company's Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

