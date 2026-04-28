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COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
COSCO SHIPPING logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Unusually strong trading volume: COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw mid-day volume of 18,537 shares—up 67% from the prior session—while trading around $9.21 (about +0.2%).
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious: Zacks upgraded the stock to a "Hold" on April 14, but with two Hold and two Sell ratings the MarketBeat consensus is an overall "Reduce."
  • Solid fundamentals and technicals: The company has low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.09) and healthy liquidity (quick ratio 1.45, current ratio 1.51), and its 50-day moving average ($9.66) sits above the 200-day ($9.03).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,537 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session's volume of 11,129 shares.The stock last traded at $9.2050 and had previously closed at $9.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CICOY

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 0.2%

The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING OTCMKTS: CICOY is the international trading name of a major Chinese state-owned integrated shipping and logistics company. The firm provides ocean transport and related maritime services across a broad range of cargo types, and it operates as part of China's strategic shipping sector. The company's activities cover container liner shipping, dry bulk and tanker services, terminal operations, and integrated logistics solutions that support global trade flows.

Core services include scheduled container shipping on major east–west and regional trade lanes, bulk carrier and tanker operations for commodity transport, and ownership or management of port terminals and stevedoring facilities.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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While COSCO SHIPPING currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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