CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. CoStar Group traded as low as $34.65 and last traded at $33.6140, with a volume of 606230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.96.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.88.

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Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoStar Group this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Trading Down 6.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,398.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.69 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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