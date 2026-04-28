CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 0.270-0.300 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CSGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $66.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,082,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743,543. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,598.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.69 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.23%.CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other CoStar Group news, Director Louise S. Sams bought 1,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.36 per share, with a total value of $48,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,409 shares in the company, valued at $986,979.24. This trade represents a 5.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after purchasing an additional 348,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,387,056 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $362,226,000 after acquiring an additional 849,713 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,114,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $276,660,000 after acquiring an additional 979,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,560,896 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $239,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company's stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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