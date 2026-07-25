CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

CSGP has been the topic of several other reports. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $73.00 to $44.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on CoStar Group and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CoStar Group has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $97.43. The business's 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 461.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $60,644,848. This represents a 4.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoStar Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tema ETFs LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 129,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,234 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

Further Reading

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