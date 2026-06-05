CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Benchmark

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.33.

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CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 561.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.73 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. CoStar Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 71,430 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $2,514,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,722,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $60,644,848. This trade represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,056,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,910,662,000 after buying an additional 1,208,958 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,498,099 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,311,052,000 after acquiring an additional 242,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,352 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,252,839,000 after acquiring an additional 348,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,696,192 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $713,866,000 after acquiring an additional 130,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CoStar Group by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,933,185 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $869,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces for the commercial real estate industry. The company gathers property-level data, builds market analytics and supplies research tools used by brokers, owners, lenders, investors and other real estate professionals to evaluate markets, track inventory and manage listings. CoStar's offerings are delivered primarily through subscription-based platforms that combine proprietary databases, mapping and workflow applications to support decision-making across the property life cycle.

In addition to its core CoStar research service, the company operates prominent online listing and marketing platforms that connect buyers, sellers, tenants and brokers.

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