Coty (COTY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 Prepared Remarks results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.0038 per share and revenue of $1.2771 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 Prepared Remarks earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM ET.

Coty (NYSE:COTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.13%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Coty Trading Up 1.0%

COTY opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. Coty has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coty from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $3.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coty

Insider Transactions at Coty

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 83,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $200,030.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 986,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,754.20. The trade was a 9.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc is a multinational beauty company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of fragrances, color cosmetics and skin and body care products. Established in 1904 by François Coty in Paris, the company has grown through a blend of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to become one of the leading players in the global beauty industry. Coty's portfolio encompasses a broad range of consumer and luxury brands, reflecting its commitment to catering to diverse consumer preferences and market segments.

The company's product offerings span three main divisions: Coty Luxury, Coty Consumer Beauty and Coty Professional Beauty.

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