Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.6154.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUR. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Coursera from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Coursera from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, February 6th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Insider Activity at Coursera

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $57,483.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 217,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,289,825.92. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,116,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,590,942 shares of the company's stock worth $107,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its position in Coursera by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,052,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,039 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,610,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,359,248 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,729,000 after purchasing an additional 106,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company's stock.

Coursera Price Performance

COUR stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coursera will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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