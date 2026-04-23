Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Announces Earnings Results

Coursera (NYSE:COUR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.17 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%.

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Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.98. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,208,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,790. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25. Coursera has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on COUR shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Coursera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $57,483.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 217,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,289,825.92. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coursera

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 619.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 163.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company's stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc NYSE: COUR operates a leading online learning platform that delivers courses, specializations, professional certificates and fully accredited degree programs in collaboration with top universities and industry partners. Founded in 2012 by Stanford University professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, Coursera's mission is to provide universal access to world-class education and bridge skill gaps in a rapidly evolving job market.

The platform features more than 6,000 offerings created by over 275 academic institutions and corporate entities, spanning fields such as data science, business, technology, health care and the arts.

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