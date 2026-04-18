Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

COYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. D. Boral Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coya Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

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Institutional Trading of Coya Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COYA. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company's stock.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.51. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $7.75.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.26). Coya Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.76% and a negative net margin of 267.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: COYA is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of first‐in‐class therapeutics for fibrotic diseases and cancer. The company's scientific approach centers on targeting UNC-45A, a molecular chaperone implicated in the regulation of cell motility, proliferation and extracellular matrix deposition. By modulating the activity of UNC-45A, Coya aims to address underlying mechanisms of tissue fibrosis and tumor progression that currently lack effective treatments.

Coya's pipeline is anchored by two lead programs: COY-001, a small‐molecule inhibitor in preclinical development for fibrotic disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and systemic sclerosis, and COY-002, which is being advanced toward the clinic for certain solid tumors.

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