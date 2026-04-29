CPB (NYSE:CPF) Issues Earnings Results

CPB (NYSE:CPF - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, Zacks reports. CPB had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

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CPB Price Performance

CPF traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 12,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CPB has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $900.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HoldCo Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CPB by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 2,427,576 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $75,643,000 after buying an additional 146,547 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in CPB by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 885,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,828,000 after buying an additional 88,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CPB by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,337,000 after buying an additional 41,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPB by 433.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 238,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CPB by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,371 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CPB from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CPB from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPB

About CPB

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited NYSE: CPF is a Thailand‐based integrated agro‐industrial and food conglomerate. Headquartered in Bangkok, the company is a subsidiary of the Charoen Pokphand Group and has grown into one of the world's leading producers of livestock feed, meat and seafood products. CPF's businesses span animal feed milling, animal breeding and hatchery operations, meat and seafood processing, and the distribution of fresh, frozen and value‐added food products.

CPF's product portfolio includes poultry, swine and aquaculture feed; fresh and frozen chicken and pork; shrimp and other seafood; as well as ready‐to‐eat and ready‐to‐cook food items.

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