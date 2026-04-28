CPI Card Group (PMTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect CPI Card Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $134.6910 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.22 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. On average, analysts expect CPI Card Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CPI Card Group Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:PMTS traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,009. The firm has a market cap of $210.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.64. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,991 shares of the company's stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group, Inc NASDAQ: PMTS is a leading provider of payment, identification and related credential solutions for financial institutions, governments and private enterprises. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and personalization of secure plastic and metal cards, including EMV chip, magnetic-stripe and contactless cards. CPI Card Group also offers digital credentialing services and cloud-based card management tools that enable real-time controls, mobile wallet integration, fraud monitoring and analytics.

With a focus on security and innovation, CPI Card Group integrates advanced features such as holograms, microprinting, RFID/NFC technology and laser-engraved artwork into its card products.

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