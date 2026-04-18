Free Trial
→ The SpaceX story everyone missed (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
CQS New City High Yield logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CQS New City High Yield crossed below its 50‑day moving average, trading as low as GBX 50.19 on Friday and last at GBX 51 with a volume of 2,469,625 shares.
  • Insider purchase signals confidence: director Caroline Hitch bought 50,000 shares at GBX 50 on April 8 (total £25,000), and insiders own about 1% of the stock.
  • Fundamentals and earnings: market cap £343.44m and PE 14.66; latest quarterly EPS GBX 2.29 with a 7.0% ROE and 73.82% net margin, and the board has raised dividends every year since the fund launched in 2007.
  • Five stocks we like better than CQS New City High Yield.

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.38 and traded as low as GBX 50.19. CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 51, with a volume of 2,469,625 shares.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.04.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 73.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroline Hitch bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 per share, for a total transaction of £25,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CQS New City High Yield Right Now?

Before you consider CQS New City High Yield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CQS New City High Yield wasn't on the list.

While CQS New City High Yield currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines