CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.38 and traded as low as GBX 50.19. CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 51, with a volume of 2,469,625 shares.

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CQS New City High Yield Stock Up 1.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £343.44 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.04.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 73.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Caroline Hitch bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 per share, for a total transaction of £25,000. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks. The Company also invests in equities and other income-yielding securities. Since the Fund's launch in 2007, the Board has increased the level of dividends paid every year.

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