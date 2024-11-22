Craig Hallum Boosts Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR) Price Target to $10.00

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Craig Hallum's price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded Lifecore Biomedical from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Lifecore Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LFCR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,098. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lifecore Biomedical has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.86 million, a P/E ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. Lifecore Biomedical had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 382.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lifecore Biomedical will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lifecore Biomedical

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 122,930 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $504,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095,783 shares in the company, valued at $8,592,710.30. This trade represents a 6.23 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifecore Biomedical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 2.1% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 290,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company's stock.

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

