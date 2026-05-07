Craig Hallum Reiterates Hold Rating for Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK)

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Craig Hallum in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.13% from the stock's current price.

LUCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Lucky Strike Entertainment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucky Strike Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.00.

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Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LUCK stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 12,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,185. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.60. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $11.61.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $342.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $353.77 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Alan Young acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 85,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $555,867. The trade was a 7.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lev Ekster sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $25,410.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 64,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,587.12. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCK. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lucky Strike Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $428,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 34,724 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 315,085 shares of the company's stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 87,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lucky Strike Entertainment by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Lucky Strike Entertainment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lucky Strike Entertainment this week:

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

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