Crane NXT, Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CXT)

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Crane NXT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Crane NXT has a payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crane NXT to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

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Crane NXT Price Performance

NYSE:CXT opened at $45.77 on Thursday. Crane NXT has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Crane NXT had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $387.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane NXT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crane NXT will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions. The Crane Currency segment provides advanced security solutions based on proprietary technology for securing physical products, including banknotes, consumer goods, and industrial products.

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