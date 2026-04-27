Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.650-6.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion.

Get Crane alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $201.00 to $200.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crane from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $223.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crane Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CR stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.76. 872,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,745. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 52 week low of $146.80 and a 52 week high of $214.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Crane (NYSE:CR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.21. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.45 million. Crane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell bought 1,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.71 per share, for a total transaction of $183,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 410,667 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,443,634.57. This trade represents a 0.24% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjay Kapoor bought 2,814 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.68 per share, with a total value of $499,991.52. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,991.52. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,464 shares of company stock valued at $987,470 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co, headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, is a diversified manufacturer of engineered industrial products serving customers around the world. The company operates through two primary segments: Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Its Aerospace & Electronics division designs and produces valves, fittings, manifolds, and filtration systems for aircraft fuel, hydraulics, and environmental control systems. The Engineered Materials segment focuses on advanced polymers, heat exchangers, and specialized composite solutions for industries including chemical processing, semiconductor manufacturing, and power generation.

With roots dating back to its founding in 1855 in Chicago by R.T.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crane, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crane wasn't on the list.

While Crane currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here