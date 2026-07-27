Cranswick's (CWK) "House Stock" Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital Group

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "house stock" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital Group in a research report issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports.

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A number of other research firms also recently commented on CWK. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cranswick to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,500 to GBX 6,100 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 62 target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 6,100 price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 5,770 price target on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 4,706.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CWK

Cranswick Stock Performance

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 5,380 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cranswick has a one year low of GBX 4,805 and a one year high of GBX 5,810. The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,517.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,340.05. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Cranswick (LON:CWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 301.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 298.25 billion during the quarter. Cranswick had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.31%. Analysts anticipate that Cranswick will post 258.5590189 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,470, for a total transaction of £492,300. Also, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,533, for a total value of £912,945. Insiders have acquired 8 shares of company stock valued at $43,689 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick is a leading and innovative supplier of premium, fresh and added-value food products with revenues of c. £3.0 billion. The business employs over 16,000 people and operates from 23 well-invested, highly efficient facilities in the UK. Cranswick was formed in the early 1970s by farmers in East Yorkshire to produce animal feed and has since evolved into a business which produces a range of high-quality, predominantly fresh food, including fresh pork, poultry, convenience, gourmet products and pet food.

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