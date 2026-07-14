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Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Crawford & Company logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crawford & Company shares moved above their 200-day moving average, trading as high as $11.25 and last changing hands around $11.05.
  • Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from hold to buy, and MarketBeat data shows a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $14.00.
  • The company reported Q1 earnings of $0.16 per share on $320.13 million in revenue, while recent insider sales included shares sold by EVP Andrew John Bart and SVP Tami E. Stevenson.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.67 and traded as high as $11.25. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $11.0450, with a volume of 48,190 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRD.A

Crawford & Company Trading Down 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $538.33 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

In other news, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $144,531.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,184.80. This trade represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 19,220 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $181,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 22,248 shares in the company, valued at $210,466.08. This represents a 46.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock valued at $578,875. Corporate insiders own 54.27% of the company's stock.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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