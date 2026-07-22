Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.64 and traded as high as $11.05. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $10.9540, with a volume of 44,424 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Crawford & Company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $533.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter. Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 24.21%.

Insider Activity at Crawford & Company

In other Crawford & Company news, EVP Andrew John Bart sold 14,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $144,531.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,184.80. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tami E. Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of Crawford & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $69,913.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,341.40. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,282 shares of company stock worth $578,875. 54.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform.

Further Reading

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