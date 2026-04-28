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Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Trading Up 7.2% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Crawford & Company logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crawford & Company shares rose 7.2% intraday to about $10.36, but trading was light (~6,359 shares, down 68% from the average).
  • Zacks Research downgraded the stock from "hold" to "strong sell," and MarketBeat lists an average rating of "Sell" for CRD.B.
  • Recent quarter missed expectations: Crawford reported EPS of $0.15 vs. $0.23 expected and revenue of $308.5M vs. $332.4M, with a 1.5% net margin and a P/E of 26.73.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.3580. Approximately 6,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Crawford & Company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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