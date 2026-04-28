Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Trading Up 7.2% - Here's Why

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) was up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.3580. Approximately 6,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research cut Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Crawford & Company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company Stock Up 7.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 million, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). Crawford & Company had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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