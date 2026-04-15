Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $125.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price target on Credo Technology Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Credo Technology Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Credo Technology Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $207.50.

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Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,041,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166,434. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 2.72. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.82.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The business had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 30,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.33, for a total value of $4,089,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,327,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $862,610,352.10. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,782,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,764,835.36. The trade was a 2.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,419 shares of company stock worth $49,395,410. Insiders own 11.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 128.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,524,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,235,000 after purchasing an additional 589,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 310,763 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Announced acquisition of DustPhotonics to add silicon‑photonic optical transceiver tech and deepen Credo’s role in AI/data‑center connectivity; management says the deal broadens addressable market and complements Credo’s connectivity product mix. Read More.

Announced acquisition of DustPhotonics to add silicon‑photonic optical transceiver tech and deepen Credo’s role in AI/data‑center connectivity; management says the deal broadens addressable market and complements Credo’s connectivity product mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $220 price target (large upside vs. current levels), and Jefferies recently began coverage with a bullish view on Credo’s AI infrastructure opportunity — these endorsements help validate the strategic rationale for the deal. Read More.

Institutional analyst support: Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $220 price target (large upside vs. current levels), and Jefferies recently began coverage with a bullish view on Credo’s AI infrastructure opportunity — these endorsements help validate the strategic rationale for the deal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity — unusual, large call buying has been reported, signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves and indicate investor conviction around the M&A/AI thesis. Read More.

Heavy call‑option activity — unusual, large call buying has been reported, signaling speculative bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves and indicate investor conviction around the M&A/AI thesis. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company released its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Report, expanding environmental transparency — relevant for ESG investors but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More.

Company released its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Report, expanding environmental transparency — relevant for ESG investors but unlikely to move near‑term fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management/analysts held an M&A call (transcript available) to outline deal rationale and integration plans — investors will watch for guidance on timing, expected synergies and detals on how the acquisition affects margins and revenue mix. Read More.

Management/analysts held an M&A call (transcript available) to outline deal rationale and integration plans — investors will watch for guidance on timing, expected synergies and detals on how the acquisition affects margins and revenue mix. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Credo from "strong‑buy" to "hold," noting near‑term estimate trends — this introduces some analyst dissent that could cap upside if others echo the view. Read More.

Zacks Research downgraded Credo from "strong‑buy" to "hold," noting near‑term estimate trends — this introduces some analyst dissent that could cap upside if others echo the view. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,500 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan; while routine and small relative to his stake, insider sales can be viewed negatively by some short‑term traders. Read More.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group, Inc NASDAQ: CRDO is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo's product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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