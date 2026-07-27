Crescent Energy (CRGY) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Crescent Energy to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.2652 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Crescent Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Crescent Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Crescent Energy has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Crescent Energy's payout ratio is currently -64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Crescent Energy by 303.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,152 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRGY shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Crescent Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRGY

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Co NYSE: CRGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in North America. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company's core business activities include the identification and appraisal of prospective acreage, the design and execution of drilling and completion programs, and the ongoing operation and optimization of producing wells. Crescent Energy's integrated approach emphasizes capital efficiency, reservoir quality and operational reliability to support sustainable cash flow generation over the commodity cycle.

Crescent Energy's operations are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Delaware Basin's stacked pay intervals.

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