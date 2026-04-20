Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 183.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRST. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 125 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on CRST

Crest Nicholson Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 110.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £283.93 million, a PE ratio of 122.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 96.95 and a 1-year high of GBX 198.50.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Gillian Kent bought 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.52. Also, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27. Insiders have purchased 10,312 shares of company stock worth $1,091,598 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crest Nicholson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crest Nicholson wasn't on the list.

While Crest Nicholson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here