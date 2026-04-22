Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to "Hold"

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 79 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 228. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.38% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRST. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 164 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Crest Nicholson to an "outperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 95 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 128.43.

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Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CRST stock traded up GBX 0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 70.30. 35,139,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,168. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of £180.48 million, a P/E ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 140.33.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. Research analysts predict that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crest Nicholson

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27. Also, insider Gillian Kent acquired 9,538 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.52. Insiders have purchased 10,312 shares of company stock worth $1,091,598 over the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crest Nicholson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crest Nicholson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reaffirmed its "buy" rating and a GBX 164 price target, providing a credible upside-supporting view for the stock. Jefferies reaffirm buy

Jefferies reaffirmed its "buy" rating and a GBX 164 price target, providing a credible upside-supporting view for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating with a GBX 125 target, indicating some broker comfort at intermediate levels. Stifel note

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating with a GBX 125 target, indicating some broker comfort at intermediate levels. Neutral Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada shifted its view to "outperform" but cut its price target from GBX 155 to GBX 95 — a mixed signal (positive wording but materially lower valuation). RBC note

Royal Bank of Canada shifted its view to "outperform" but cut its price target from GBX 155 to GBX 95 — a mixed signal (positive wording but materially lower valuation). Negative Sentiment: Berenberg cut its price target sharply from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and moved to "hold", weighing on market sentiment and implying lower near‑term valuation expectations. Berenberg note

Berenberg cut its price target sharply from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and moved to "hold", weighing on market sentiment and implying lower near‑term valuation expectations. Negative Sentiment: Crest Nicholson issued a profit warning and said it is seeking covenant relief as macro headwinds slow land sales and hit completions — a material operational and financing concern that triggered a steep intraday drop (reports detail the guidance cut and covenant request). Investing.com article Yahoo article Reuters article

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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