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Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives "Buy" Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Crest Nicholson logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated a "Buy" rating on Crest Nicholson with a GBX 164 price target, which implies a potential upside of about 146.62% from the prior close.
  • The stock is sharply lower, trading down ~38.4% at GBX 66.50 (52‑week range GBX 59.70–198.50) with a market cap of £170.72m and a P/E of 73.89, reflecting a recent selloff despite lofty analyst targets.
  • Analysts are split (three Buy, three Hold) with a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target of GBX 172.33, while insiders recently both sold and bought shares and now own 4.49% of the stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than Crest Nicholson.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 164 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 146.62% from the company's previous close.

CRST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 172.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Trading Down 38.4%

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 66.50 on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 59.70 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 198.50. The stock has a market cap of £170.72 million, a P/E ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 126.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

In related news, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total transaction of £69,576.27. Also, insider Gillian Kent acquired 9,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 104 per share, with a total value of £9,919.52. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,598. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crest Nicholson

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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