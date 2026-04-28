Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.60 and last traded at GBX 61.31, with a volume of 4796854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CRST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Crest Nicholson to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 228 to GBX 79 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 125 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 164 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 to GBX 86 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Crest Nicholson to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 155 to GBX 95 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 128.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.39 million, a PE ratio of 68.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.47.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Martyn Clark sold 46,077 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 151, for a total value of £69,576.27. Also, insider Gillian Kent acquired 9,538 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.52. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,312 shares of company stock worth $1,091,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.49% of the company's stock.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

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