Free Trial
→ Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week low: Cresud hit a new 52-week low intraday and was last trading around $11.16 (previous close $11.23) on volume of 53,832 shares.
  • Analyst view: The consensus rating remains a "Hold" overall, though Wall Street Zen recently upgraded the stock to a "Buy" while Weiss Ratings reaffirmed "Hold (c)."
  • Fundamentals & ownership: The company has a market cap of about $694 million, a low P/E of 3.72, reported EPS of $0.35 and a 23.88% net margin last quarter, and multiple institutions materially increased positions (12.9% institutional ownership).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.0308 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 53832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRESY. Wall Street Zen raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $211.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Systrade AG grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Systrade AG now owns 1,064,993 shares of the company's stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 698,341 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 767,177 shares of the company's stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,246,881 shares of the company's stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,091 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 886,474 shares of the company's stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 470,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,368 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Right Now?

Before you consider Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. wasn't on the list.

While Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
SMX Is Redefining a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
SMX Is Redefining a Multi-Billion Dollar Industry
From Equiscreen (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines