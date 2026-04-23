Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) Hits New 1-Year Low - What's Next?

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.0308 and last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 53832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRESY. Wall Street Zen raised Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on CRESY

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $211.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRESY. Systrade AG grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Systrade AG now owns 1,064,993 shares of the company's stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 698,341 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 438.1% during the 4th quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 767,177 shares of the company's stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 624,614 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,246,881 shares of the company's stock worth $53,638,000 after acquiring an additional 519,091 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 886,474 shares of the company's stock worth $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 470,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,368 shares of the company's stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud SAC.I.F. y A. NASDAQ: CRESY is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in agribusiness and real estate activities. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Cresud operates through a network of subsidiaries focused on crop production, livestock breeding and sustainability initiatives. The company’s agricultural arm cultivates major row crops such as soybeans, corn and wheat, and maintains a sizeable cattle herd across its extensive landholdings.

In its farming operations, Cresud emphasizes soil management, water resource optimization and technological integration.

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