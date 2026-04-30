CRH (NYSE:CRH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.600-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.86. CRH has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CRH will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from CRH's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. CRH's payout ratio is 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson set a $120.00 target price on CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. BNP Paribas Exane raised CRH to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CRH from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 4.4% in the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the construction company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CRH by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company's stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company's stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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