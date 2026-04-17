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Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Crimson Wine Group logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) shares slipped below their 50-day moving average (50‑day SMA $4.60), trading as low as $4.37 and last at $4.3943 on light volume (~899 shares).
  • Fundamentals show a small market cap (~$90.5M) and weak profitability: quarterly EPS $0.04 on $20.31M revenue, net margin ~0.94% and a P/E of about 146.5.
  • The company has strong reported liquidity (quick ratio 3.72, current ratio 9.62) and very low leverage (debt‑to‑equity 0.08), indicating a conservative balance sheet despite thin margins.
  • Interested in Crimson Wine Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.37. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $4.3943, with a volume of 899 shares.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.

About Crimson Wine Group

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Wine Group, Inc is a U.S.-based premium wine company that acquires, manages and markets a diversified portfolio of estate vineyards and wineries. Founded in 1999 by Bill Paladino as a winery management and marketing platform, the company went public in 2012 and operates under the OTCMKTS ticker CWGL. Its core business centers on producing small-lot, high-quality wines and offering hospitality experiences at its owned and partner-operated properties.

The company's portfolio spans multiple appellations in California and Oregon, including Napa Valley, Sonoma Coast and the Willamette Valley.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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