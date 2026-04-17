Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Crimson Wine Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $4.37. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $4.3943, with a volume of 899 shares.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts: Sign Up

Crimson Wine Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 million, a P/E ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.94%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Inc is a U.S.-based premium wine company that acquires, manages and markets a diversified portfolio of estate vineyards and wineries. Founded in 1999 by Bill Paladino as a winery management and marketing platform, the company went public in 2012 and operates under the OTCMKTS ticker CWGL. Its core business centers on producing small-lot, high-quality wines and offering hospitality experiences at its owned and partner-operated properties.

The company's portfolio spans multiple appellations in California and Oregon, including Napa Valley, Sonoma Coast and the Willamette Valley.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crimson Wine Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crimson Wine Group wasn't on the list.

While Crimson Wine Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here