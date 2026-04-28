Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $12.92. Critical Metals shares last traded at $13.1450, with a volume of 8,240,815 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRML. Freedom Capital raised Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Critical Metals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Institutional Trading of Critical Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRML. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Critical Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Critical Metals by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,253 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Critical Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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