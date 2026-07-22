Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Up 6.8% - Here's What Happened

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.7830. 1,353,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,093,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Critical Metals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Critical Metals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Critical Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "speculative buy" rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Critical Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Critical Metals

Critical Metals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Critical Metals by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,196,037 shares of the company's stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Critical Metals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 274,348 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,174 shares during the period. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,411,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

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