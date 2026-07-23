Crocs (CROX) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Crocs to announce earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $1.1464 billion for the quarter. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The company had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crocs Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ CROX opened at $136.20 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $140.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 159.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 597.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 278.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $84,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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