Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 13.200-13.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS.

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Crocs Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crocs has a 1 year low of $73.21 and a 1 year high of $122.84. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.00.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Crocs from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares in the company, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Crocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,096 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $123,760,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 399.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $105,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,943 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 5.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $119,551,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,651,000 after purchasing an additional 399,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,541 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $64,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

Further Reading

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