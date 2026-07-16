Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.49 and last traded at $133.37, with a volume of 1189976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares in the company, valued at $87,775,470.37. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CROX. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 399.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $105,841,000 after buying an additional 1,012,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $67,545,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $53,720,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,474,037 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $126,060,000 after acquiring an additional 366,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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