Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Seaport Research Partners Analyst Says

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. Seaport Research Partners' target price points to a potential upside of 16.68% from the company's current price.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $137.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -99.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a 200-day moving average of $100.20. Crocs has a 52-week low of $73.21 and a 52-week high of $140.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $900.57 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 14,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $53,720,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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