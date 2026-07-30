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Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Crocs logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Crocs reaffirmed or updated its FY 2026 outlook, projecting EPS of $13.70–$14.00 versus the $13.67 consensus estimate, while revenue guidance of approximately $4.1 billion matched expectations. Q3 2026 EPS guidance was set at $3.20–$3.30.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with EPS of $4.55 versus the $4.35 consensus and revenue of $1.18 billion compared with estimates of $1.15 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive, with MarketBeat assigning Crocs a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $128. However, CEO Andrew Rees recently sold 32,688 shares, and institutional investors own 93.44% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.700-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Crocs also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 3.200-3.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Crocs from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $128.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CROX

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $133.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Crocs has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $140.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock's 50-day moving average is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.20. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($8.82) EPS. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-14.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,775,470.37. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,096 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $123,760,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 399.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,841,000 after buying an additional 1,012,943 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crocs by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $119,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $77,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crocs by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,541 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $64,128,000 after acquiring an additional 58,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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Earnings History and Estimates for Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

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