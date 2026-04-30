Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Crocs also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.200-13.750 EPS.

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Crocs Stock Down 2.3%

Crocs stock opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.23. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Crocs from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on Crocs in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crocs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 12,145 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,215,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,112 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,119,066.72. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,096 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $123,760,000 after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,799 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $105,841,000 after buying an additional 1,012,943 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,180,405 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $119,551,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,988 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $77,651,000 after buying an additional 399,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,541 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $64,128,000 after buying an additional 58,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company's stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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