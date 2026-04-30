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Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Croda International logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" in a report issued Tuesday.
  • Analyst views are mixed: Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Croda from "reduce" to "hold," and the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" (1 Strong Buy, 2 Hold, 1 Sell).
  • Croda shares opened at $19.15 (down 0.3%), trading within a one‑year range of $16.26–$22.29, while liquidity and leverage metrics show a quick ratio of 1.18, current ratio of 1.99, and debt‑to‑equity of 0.21.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Croda International from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Croda International

Croda International Stock Down 0.3%

Croda International stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Croda International has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company's research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda's operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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