Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong Sell"

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Croda International from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Croda International Stock Down 0.3%

Croda International stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Croda International has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $22.29. The business's fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.97.

About Croda International

Croda International plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals company headquartered in East Yorkshire, England. Established in 1925, Croda has built a global reputation for developing and manufacturing high-performance ingredients derived primarily from natural oils and renewable resources. The company's research-driven approach has enabled it to innovate across a wide range of sectors, delivering solutions that combine efficacy, sustainability and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

Croda's operations are organized around three core segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences and Performance Technologies.

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