Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,253,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 257% from the previous session's volume of 1,191,627 shares.The stock last traded at $2.9850 and had previously closed at $2.73.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cronos Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cronos Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $2.30 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRON

Cronos Group Stock Up 4.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.51 million. Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 5,733.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 10,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc is a Canadian cannabinoid company dedicated to the cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both medical and adult-use markets. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company manages operations that span the full cannabis value chain, including breeding, greenhouse cultivation, extraction, product formulation and packaging. Cronos Group's business model emphasizes innovation in product development and scalability in manufacturing to meet evolving regulatory and consumer demands.

The company's branded portfolio includes Peace Naturals, which focuses on pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis; Spinach, a line of adult-use cannabis oils and tinctures; and Cove, a range of wellness-oriented CBD offerings.

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