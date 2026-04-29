CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $697.3130 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.0%

CAPL stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $805.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.35. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.9%. CrossAmerica Partners's dividend payout ratio is 203.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised CrossAmerica Partners from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised CrossAmerica Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised CrossAmerica Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrossAmerica Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,394 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 19.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP NYSE: CAPL is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels across the United States. The company procures, transports and stores refined petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil and select renewable fuel blends. Through its integrated network of pipelines, terminals and truck fleets, CrossAmerica Partners supplies fuel to a broad base of customers, including convenience stores, supermarket chains, travel centers and independent marketers.

Formed in 2014 as a spin-off of Sunoco's wholesale fuel business, CrossAmerica Partners acquired refined petroleum distribution assets and entered into long-term supply agreements designed to deliver stable, fee-based revenues.

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