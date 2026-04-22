Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.380-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCI. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Crown Castle from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.92. 2,916,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,832. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 76.56% and a net margin of 10.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.42 million. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Crown Castle's payout ratio is 420.79%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $507,442. This trade represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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