Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.16), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.05 million. Crown Castle had a net margin of 25.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. Crown Castle updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.530-4.650 EPS.

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Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,918,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,786. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $73.75 and a 1-year high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,260,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $645,248,000 after buying an additional 822,898 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,305 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $8,389,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

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Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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