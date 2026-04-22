Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55, Zacks reports. Crown Castle had a net margin of 10.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.380-4.490 EPS.

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Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,969. The business's fifty day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. Crown Castle has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is currently 420.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $114.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $107.00 to $88.40 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $262,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $507,442. This represents a 34.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $401,481.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,300.22. This trade represents a 15.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Crown Castle

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Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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