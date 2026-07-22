Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.530-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Crown Castle Trading Up 2.0%

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 3,917,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,642,759. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.99. Crown Castle has a twelve month low of $73.75 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 25.13%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.05 million. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.530-4.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's dividend payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown Castle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Crown Castle from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown Castle

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,635,117 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,034,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445,237 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 591.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,471,120 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $431,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,778 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Crown Castle by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,610,319 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $409,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,843 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,437,685 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $621,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,931,258 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $379,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company's stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

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