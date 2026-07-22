Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $135.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crown traded as high as $121.76 and last traded at $118.0010, with a volume of 2971236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.58.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $426,086,000 after buying an additional 670,412 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Crown by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after buying an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $261,666,000 after buying an additional 47,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,977,123 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $198,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.90.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Further Reading

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