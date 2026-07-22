Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Get Crown alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $118.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. Crown has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $121.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.33. Crown had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Crown

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Crown, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Crown wasn't on the list.

While Crown currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here