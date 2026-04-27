Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.900-8.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.100-2.200 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.74. 1,150,804 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,394. The business's fifty day moving average price is $106.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Crown has a 52 week low of $88.67 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total transaction of $3,413,463.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,108,369.60. The trade was a 25.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total transaction of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,070 shares in the company, valued at $48,196,829.50. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 59,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,863 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,173,000 after purchasing an additional 886,471 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 1,721.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 220,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $22,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,089 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crown by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,758 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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