Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.100-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.900-8.300 EPS.

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Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. Crown has a twelve month low of $88.67 and a twelve month high of $116.62. The stock's 50 day moving average is $106.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Crown's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crown from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $124.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 29,734 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $3,413,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,108,369.60. This trade represents a 25.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,863. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $436,078,000 after acquiring an additional 93,045 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,086,000 after acquiring an additional 670,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Crown by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,011 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $200,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,898 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 6.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $139,224,000 after acquiring an additional 87,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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