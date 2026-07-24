Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the company's current price.

CCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on Crown in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.20.

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Crown Stock Up 1.6%

Crown stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.31. 82,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $105.07. Crown has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $121.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.91%.The business's revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Crown has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Crown by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 89,549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 74,814 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Crown by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 12,672 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,258,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

Crown News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown this week:

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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